BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals hidden talent; recalls building 'hardest set of Taj Mahal' flipped later by her mother

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently surprised fans by revealing a hidden talent during BuzzFeed’s The Kitten Interview. While petting adorable kittens, the global K-pop star shared that she enjoys building intricate Lego sets in her spare time. Her most ambitious project? A massive Taj Mahal structure that took months to complete and was so big, it filled her entire bedroom. “It was the hardest one that I remember building,” Jennie said, recalling the challenging yet rewarding process of putting together the tiny bricks to replicate the iconic landmark.

The story, however, didn’t end on a triumphant note. Jennie disclosed a bittersweet twist, sharing that her mother unintentionally knocked over the grand creation while packing during a move. “My mom flipped it without telling me,” she revealed, expressing her disappointment at seeing the detailed structure shattered after all the time and effort spent building it. Fortunately, Jennie still has a picture of the Lego Taj Mahal to remember the masterpiece that once stood proudly in her room. Despite the mishap, the experience appears to have deepened her love for Legos, a hobby that allows her to unplug from the demands of her hectic career.

In addition to her Lego adventures, Jennie opened up about other aspects of her life in the interview. She spoke about her beloved dog, Kuma, sharing a heartfelt tip for pet owners, “treat them with love.” Jennie’s affection for her furry companion was evident, as she discussed Kuma’s role in bringing her joy amid a busy schedule.

The conversation also touched on her growth as a solo artist. Jennie, who recently dropped her new single Mantra on October 11, reflected on her evolution over the years, emphasizing her increased involvement in the creative process. “I’ve been playing more parts in the creatives and the making part of it,” she noted.

Her recent live debut of Mantra on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was nothing short of electrifying. With dynamic choreography and captivating vocals, she brought the song's vibrant essence to life. The accompanying music video further highlights her eclectic style, with a series of stunning looks and playful dance moves that perfectly complement the catchy beat.

From crafting impressive Lego structures to dominating stages worldwide, Jennie continues to prove she’s full of surprises, leaving fans eager for whatever she takes on next.

