BLACKPINK's Jennie radiates diva energy in black sheer outfit for Chanel pop-up store event in Seoul; see PIC

BLACKPINK's Jennie made a glamorous appearance at the opening of Chanel's Coco Crush pop-up event in Seoul, radiating her signature diva energy. Her presence added star power to the event, which was also graced by other celebrities like actor Park Seo Joon. Jennie's effortless elegance and charisma stole the spotlight.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie at Chanel pop-up store event in Seoul

On July 3, BLACKPINK's Jennie captivated fans and fashion enthusiasts alike at the grand opening of Chanel's Coco Crush pop-up event in Seoul's chic Seongsu Dong district. Known affectionately as "Human Chanel," Jennie epitomized glamour in a striking black mesh ensemble that showcased her impeccable sense of style.

The event, hosted at Anderson C, drew a notable crowd, including fellow celebrities like actor Park Seo Joon, adding to the evening's star-studded ambiance.

Jennie's appearance was a masterclass in sophistication, with her hair elegantly styled in braids to complement the edgy yet refined Chanel look. As a global ambassador for the luxury brand, she effortlessly radiated diva energy, posing for renowned media outlets, which eagerly captured every moment of her presence.

Adding to the list of attendees at the star-studded affair were Lee Jae Wook, Gong Myung, Choi Soo Young, Jo Bo Ah, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kim So Hyun, The Boyz’s Younghoon Seungmin from Stray Kids, Code Kunst, and Kim Na Young.

Advertisement

More details about Jennie’s recent engagements

Jennie has carved out a remarkable path as a solo artist since her debut with BLACKPINK. Her journey began with the smash hit SOLO in November 2018, which not only topped the charts in South Korea but also made waves globally by dominating the U.S. Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Setting a milestone, its music video became the first by a female K-pop soloist to surpass one billion views on YouTube.

In 2023, Jennie continued her solo success with You & Me, achieving number one on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and secure a strong position in her home country. Venturing into acting as Jennie Ruby Jane in HBO’s The Idol, she earned acclaim despite mixed reviews, showcasing her versatility. Breaking further records, her collaboration One of the Girls soared to become the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jennie established her label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023, marking her as an artist and entrepreneur. Her recent collaboration with ZICO on SPOT! came as a thrilling release for her fans across the globe.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie gets ready for SOLO adventures in flashy first-ever TikTok; watch