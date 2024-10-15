BLACKPINK's Jennie faces brief suspension on X after alleged Instagram hack amid Mantra promotions

On October 14, BLACKPINK's Jennie experienced a brief but alarming disruption when her X (formerly Twitter) account was suspended, coinciding with her struggles to access her Instagram. Fans were quick to express their concern as Jennie, who is currently promoting her new single Mantra, faced these technical hiccups during a crucial time for her career.

Earlier in the day, Jennie took to her Instagram stories to share her frustration, revealing that she couldn’t log in to her account. In a heartfelt message to her fans, she wrote, “I can’t open Instagram from my phone. This is sad… There is so much that I want to post. Please have patience. First, I want to thank everyone for loving Mantra… I love you all.” Her fans, known for their unwavering support, rallied together to voice their concerns about her social media accounts, showing just how much Jennie’s presence means to them.

Take a look at Jennie’s Instagram story here;

As the hours passed, the concerns only grew, especially with the recent release of Mantra on October 11. The single marks a significant moment in Jennie's solo career, and fans were eager for her to share updates and engage with them during this promotional period. She even tagged Instagram in her posts, pleading for assistance, stating, “Please fix this Instagram,” highlighting her frustration at being unable to connect with her followers.

Advertisement

Fortunately, by the end of the day, Instagram addressed the issue, restoring Jennie's access. Simultaneously, her X account was also reinstated, much to the relief of her devoted fanbase.

The release of Mantra has already generated considerable excitement, with fans praising its fresh sound and Jennie's captivating performance. With her accounts back up and running, Jennie is poised to take her promotion to the next level, engaging with her fans and sharing her journey through this new musical chapter.

In the latest, Jennie is set to make her solo debut on the American talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live where the K-pop star will be performing Mantra live for the first time since its release. Fans, eager to watch Jennie live can catch her on October 15, at 11:35 PM EST.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie to make her solo debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with new single Mantra on October 15