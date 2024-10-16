BLACKPINK's Jennie makes stunning solo debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live; performs Mantra on stage FIRST time since release; Watch

On October 16 (IST), BLACKPINK's Jennie captivated audiences worldwide with her solo debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing her latest hit Mantra live for the very first time. Her electrifying stage presence and flawless performance reminded fans why she continues to be a powerhouse in the music industry. As Jennie took the stage, she delivered an unforgettable show, pairing her breathtaking vocals with mesmerizing choreography, leaving fans cheering for more.

Mantra, released just days earlier on October 11, marks Jennie's return to the solo spotlight after nearly a year. The all-English track is a vibrant blend of catchy beats and upbeat rhythms that captures her growth as an artist. Its infectious energy highlights her evolution while still staying true to her bold personality. Jennie's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! showed not only her incredible voice but also her seamless ability to switch between singing and dancing, bringing the song's dynamic essence to life.

Watch Jennie’s performance for Mantra live here;

The accompanying music video for Mantra adds to its appeal, featuring Jennie flaunting a range of captivating looks. From edgy blonde hair to glamorous long black curls, she transitions effortlessly between styles, each one more striking than the last. Her outfits amplify the song's eclectic energy, with each look carefully crafted to accentuate her versatility and magnetic charm. The visuals also emphasize Jennie's playful and quirky dance moves, further enhancing the song's catchy vibe.

Watch the music video for Jennie’s latest hit Mantra here;

Jennie's solo journey began in 2018 with her debut single SOLO, which became an instant hit and solidified her place as a prominent solo artist. Her solo career continued to flourish as she debuted new tracks during BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour, including the beloved You & Me, which received a fresh remix for Coachella 2023. Furthermore, her collaborations with artists like The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, ZICO, and Matt Champion have only broadened her musical horizons, proving her versatility and ambition.

With Mantra, Jennie continues to reaffirm her status as a trendsetter not just in K-pop but across the globe.

