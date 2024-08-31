BLACKPINK’s Jennie sends coffee truck to support Suzy on set of All the Love You Wish For starring Kim Woo Bin

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Suzy are known for their long friendship over the years, as they often showcase their support for each other. Moreover, recently, Jennie has sent a coffee truck on the set of All the Love You Wish For, in which Suzy is starring in the lead role alongside popular actor Kim Woo Bin.

On August 31, 2024, images have been circulating on social media platforms of the food truck that BLACKPINK’s Jennie sent to Suzy on the set of All the Love You Wish For. The banner of the truck reads, ‘Cheering Pretty Suzy unnie, actors, staffs of All the Love You Wish For.’

Suzy has responded to the sweet gesture by Jennie on her Instagram account and posted pictures alongside it. She captioned the post as, ‘Oh my, thank you to our Jennie.’ Previously the two were seen together at the VIP premiere of Ji Chang Wook’s movie Revolver.

All the Love You Wish For is directed by Lee Byung Hun, and the screenplay is written by Kim Eun Sook, who has previously also worked on The Glory, A Gentleman's Dignity, Secret Garden, Descendants of the Sun, The Heirs, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

The plot of the series follows a Genie, played by Kim Woo Bin, who has been stuck inside a lamp for a long time. As he is left for punishment, the Genie has a lot of emotional outbursts, ranging from sudden anger to sadness. One day, Ga Young comes across a lamp, which leads her to free the genie.

The act has granted her 3 wishes, but it has a twist. The wishes may result in either a reward or a punishment. They both go on a journey where Ga Young helps the genie free himself from his punishment and rediscover himself along the way.

The upcoming show is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes and will be aired via the South Korean network, tvN and will stream on the global platform Netflix. However, the confirmed date of release has not been revealed yet and it is expected to premiere in the second half of 2024.

