Go Min Si and EXO’s Chanyeol’s The Frog takes fourth spot on global non-English TV list with 2 million views

The Frog, a South Korean series that premiered on August 23, 2024, has garnered much attention from the public not just domestically but also internationally. The show has managed to take up the fourth spot on the global non-English TV list with a total of 2 million views.

On August 31, 2024, Netflix has released the TOP 10 lists of most-watched shows from August 19, 2024, to August 25, 2024. The Frog has managed to debut in the fourth position on the list with a total of 15,200,000 hours viewed. Furthermore, it garnered over 2.1 million views across 8 episodes, which were released on the same day.

Additionally, it is currently ranked at the top spot in South Korea’s Netflix shows for the week. The show has garnered attention not just in their home country but also on a global scale. The series has also ranked in the TOP 10 in 60 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Thailand, France, Brazil, Germany, and more.

The story unfolds in the present, featuring Jeon Youn Ha, who oversees a quiet vacation cottage nestled in the heart of the woods. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn with the sudden appearance of a mysterious woman named Yoo Sung A. A flashback reveals that in the early 2000s, Koo Sang Joon was the owner and manager of a similar vacation cottage that went through a tragic instance.

Koo Sang Joon lived there with his family, but one fateful summer, a devastating event at the cottage caused him to lose everything. During that time, Yoon Bo Min was a police officer stationed at the nearest substation to the cottage. Now, 20 years later, Yoon Bo Min returns to the same substation, this time as its chief. Passionate about solving mysteries, she begins to closely observe Jeon Youn Ha.

The cast of the show is led by Go Min So alongside Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and Lee Jung Eun. The supporting cast of the show includes Park Chanyeol, Ryu Hyun Kyung, Park Ji Hwan, Roh Yoon Seo and more.

