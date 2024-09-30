BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases her PRETTY GIRL MANTRA with waist and shin tattoos ahead of solo comeback; see PICS

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set for her solo comeback. The K-pop idol has been teasing her new music for a few days, raising significant anticipation. Now, she has unveiled two brand new pictures, showing her tattoos, that has heightened the excitement for her upcoming release.

On September 30, Jennie took to her social media handles and unveiled two new teaser images for her solo comeback release. In the two sultry photos, she unveiled her mantra tattoos on her waist and her shin, sending fans into a frenzy.

In particular, on September 29, she dropped a new teaser with the caption “Presenting”. It showcased her six PRETTY GIRL MANTRAs. The tattoos seem to be in conjunction with the previous teaser, leading to the speculation that the name of her upcoming song or album will align with the Mantra concept.

Following the new images, fans have been trending ‘Jennie’s Mantra’ on X (formerly Twitter), demonstrating the extreme excitement about her upcoming release.

Check out the images here:

On September 25, Jennie took the internet by storm with the first announcement of her new music. However, the BLACKPINK rapper refrained from a straightforward announcement and chose to showcase her creative marketing skills instead.

The first teaser showed her sticking a poster on the wall with the text CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS. The next day, the K-pop star unveiled two cinematic images shot in an empty parking lot. In particular, the photos led many fans to believe that Jennie is planning to drop her new music on October 11, as the lot number shown in the snaps was 1101. The SOLO singer continued with her genius creativity, posting another teaser with a CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS poster and PRETTY GIRL MANTRA.

Amid the heightened excitement for her solo comeback, Jennie launched her official X profile. As expected, her account crashed due to an overwhelming response from BLINKS.

This will mark Jennie’s official solo comeback after a long time. Following her solo debut with SOLO, she released only one song You & Me, an English special single. Although she has featured on other artists’ music, fans are eagerly looking forward to her first solo album release.

