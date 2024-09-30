What's next for BTS' SUGA in DUI case after 15 million KRW fine by court? Here’s what rapper could do in 7 days

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case made headlines for weeks. The case has finally been concluded with the K-pop idol being officially fined 15 million KRW. The same was decided through a summary indictment, instead of a formal trial. Now, what’s next for the K-pop idol in this case?

On September 30, following the news of the official court order, Yonhap News reported that if SUGA is dissatisfied with the 15 million KRW fine for his DUI case, he has an option. Within the next 7 days from the date of receiving the order, he can request a formal trial, instead of abiding by the summary indictment.

Meanwhile, on this day, the Seoul Western District Court’s chief judge Lee Yu Seop officially issued a summary order, imposing 15 million KRW to the BTS member under the Road Traffic Act in South Korea.

The same was determined through Summary indictment, It is a legal process for relatively light cases, where the penalty is imposed based on a written document or examination.

For the unversed, SUGA’s DUI case first came to light on August 7. It was reported that on the night of August 6, he was returning home on an electric scooter and after taking a sharp turn, he fell in front of his residence in Hannam-dong. That’s when a nearby police officer came to assist him and noticed that he was under the influence.

The rapper took part in a breathalyzer test and then was taken to the local police station. Following an initial statement, he was then escorted back home.

Advertisement

Later, the case escalated when JTBC Newsroom aired CCTV footage claiming that the man in it was SUGA, who was seen riding an electric scooter at high speed on the main road. However, a few days later, the real CCTV footage was revealed and the broadcasting channel faced much criticism.

The new clip was confirmed by BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC. It also proved a lot of things SUGA said in his statement including riding on the sidewalk and traveling only 500 meters. Following this, the BTS member attended a police questioning and the case was forwarded to the prosecution later.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Key achieves over 110K first-week sales with solo mini-album Pleasure Shop breaking own record