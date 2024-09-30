BLACKPINK’s Lisa daydreams about love in first concept photo for upcoming single Moonlit Floor; See PIC

Lisa, the renowned rapper, and member of one of the most popular K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK has finally revealed the first-ever concept photo of her upcoming single Moonlit Floor. The singer created much buzz by singing the song at a music festival recently.

On September 30, 2024, Lisa’s agency LLOUD unveiled a concept photo for Moonlit Floor where the rapper can be seen daydreaming about love.

In the photo, Lisa is lying down on a bed with her eyes closed as she daydreams about love with a novel under her. Moreover, she is surrounded by eye-catching posters on the walls around her one reads “Love you more” while others show different lips hinting at the romantic theme of the upcoming song.

Furthermore, Lisa’s white dress with her flowy hair and gorgeous makeup sets the scene for a romantic music video awaiting the fans.

See Lisa’s new concept photo for Moonlit Floor here:

Moonlit Floor is set to release on October 3 at 8 PM ET (October 4 at 5:30 AM IST) across all platforms. Lisa sang Moonlit Floor during her performance at the popular Global Citizen Festival surprising fans and sending them into a frenzy for the upcoming release.

Additionally, Lisa performed her hit tracks MONEY, LALISA, ROCKSTAR, and New Woman as well during her performance at the Global Citizen Festival.

In other news, Lisa is set to make her highly-awaited solo acting debut in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3 which is set to premiere in 2025.

Lisa is one of the most popular K-pop rappers, singers, and dancers in the scene. She first shot to fame as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK after debuting with the group on August 8, 2016, with the single album SQUARE ONE.

Lisa marked her solo debut with the single album LALISA on September 10, 2021, alongside a rocking music video for the lead track of the same name. While the second track MONEY went viral and also charted in the top ten of Billboard Global 200.

Most recently, Lisa released her collaboration track New Woman featuring Rosalía on August 16, 2024.

