BLACKPINK's Jennie to make her solo debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with new single Mantra on October 15

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to wow fans once again with her first solo performance of her latest single, Mantra, on the iconic late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! The eagerly anticipated episode will air on October 15 at 11:35 PM EST, marking a significant moment for the K-pop star as she continues to carve out her solo identity in the music world.

Earlier on October 11, Jennie unveiled Mantra, her all-English single, which marks her return to the solo spotlight after nearly a year. The track shows her evolution as an artist, featuring catchy beats and an upbeat rhythm that perfectly complements her vibrant personality. As expected from the fashion icon, Jennie's style in the accompanying music video is nothing short of spectacular, flaunting an array of looks that highlight her versatility. From edgy blonde hair to glamorous long black curls, Jennie transitions seamlessly through various outfits, each more stunning than the last.

The music video not only enhances the song's infectious energy but also showcases Jennie’s dynamic choreography, which adds a playful quirkiness to the visual experience. This combination of engaging visuals and catchy tunes positions Mantra as a track that resonates with fans, reaffirming Jennie's status as a leading figure in the K-pop landscape.

Watch the trailer for Mantra here:

Jennie’s journey in the solo spotlight began back in 2018 with her debut single, SOLO, which debuted to massive acclaim during BLACKPINK's In Your Area tour. Since then, she has continued to evolve as an artist, debuting new material during the BORN PINK World Tour, including the recently performed track You & Me, which featured a fresh remix at Coachella 2023.

Her collaborations further cement her influence, including a feature on One of the Girls alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, her work with American rapper Matt Champion on the song Slow Motion, and SPOT! With ZICO. Each release shows Jennie's growth and ambition as a solo artist, all while maintaining her roots in BLACKPINK.

With Mantra, Jennie is ready to dazzle audiences once again. Fans can’t wait to see what she has in store for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as she brings her unique blend of talent, style, and charisma to the American stage.

