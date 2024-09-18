BLACKPINK's Jennie SPOTTED hanging out with GOT7's BamBam and friends in Los Angeles; fans go gaga over viral PICS

In a surprising twist that has fans buzzing, BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently spotted out and about with GOT7's BamBam in Los Angeles. The sighting, first shared by an Instagram account on September 17, revealed Jennie and BamBam enjoying a meal at Sushi Park, a popular eatery in LA. The post, which quickly went viral, featured candid snapshots of the two idols dining together, surrounded by a few friends. The images have sent K-pop enthusiasts into a frenzy, eagerly dissecting every detail.

The photos show Jennie and BamBam looking relaxed and happy, their camaraderie evident in the warm and friendly interactions captured. This outing has been a delightful surprise for fans, especially since BamBam was in Los Angeles following his performance at the Krazy Super Concert on September 14 and 15.

The sight of Jennie and BamBam together is particularly exciting given their shared history with their respective groups, BLACKPINK and GOT7. The two groups have a long-standing friendship, affectionately dubbed GOTPINK by fans, and this recent interaction has reignited enthusiasm for third-generation idol collaborations.

Jennie recently set the K-pop world abuzz with a mysterious countdown timer on her personal website. The timer, which is set to end at 8 AM KST on September 19 (7 PM EST on September 18 for international fans), has fueled speculation about an upcoming announcement.

This follows Jennie’s recent high-profile signing with Columbia Records, a prestigious division of Sony Music Entertainment. Her new partnership places her alongside music royalty like Beyoncé and Harry Styles, intensifying excitement about her future solo projects. Fans are eagerly anticipating new music from Jennie, potentially dropping as early as October.

Meanwhile, BamBam is making waves of his own. On August 8, he released the electrifying music video for LAST PARADE, the title track from his third mini album, BAMESIS. Looking ahead, BamBam is also set to perform at the K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai, India, on December 14, 2024, and hold his first-ever fansign in the country as well. This will mark his first visit to India, generating immense excitement among fans.

As Jennie and BamBam’s latest public outing continues to capture the hearts of fans, some fans are also guessing that Jennie might also make an appearance on BamBam’s talkshow Bam’s House.

