BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min's Newtopia stills: Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, and more look petrified facing zombie terror

Jisoo and Park Jung Min's upcoming zombie drama, Newtopia, has been creating a buzz on social media ever since romantic stills of the leads were released. On January 15, new stills of its supporting cast were unveiled, showcasing an entirely different vibe. In the photos, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Lee Hak Joo, Hong Seo Hee, and others looked terrified.

The newly released stills, shared by Newtopia 's production house, Coupang Play, offer a glimpse into the central plot of the drama – a zombie apocalypse. Although zombies do not appear in the stills, their presence is evident from the petrified expressions of the cast. In one image, Private Ra In Ho (Im Seong Jae) is shown with his mouth wide open, possibly reacting to the shocking sight of the zombies.

Ra In Ho seems immature on the surface, but he deeply respects his superior, Lee Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min), and assists him in fighting the evil creatures. Kim Jun Han plays Aaron Park, the general manager of Eden Hotel, who is bent on protecting his zombie-wrecked hotel and helps Lee Jae Yoon and Ra In Ho in their quest. Besides the manager, an employee, Oh Soo Jung (Hong Seo Hee), also joins forces.

Hotelier Oh Soo Jung is not only excellent at her job but also has a strong sense of goodwill. She teams up with Lee Jae Yoon and Ra In Ho to fight off the zombie threat. Both Oh Soo Jung and Lee Jae Yoon fight the zombies bravely and prove to be valuable allies to Ra In Ho. In the next set of images, we see Kang Young Seok as Seo Jin Wook, Lee Hak Joo as Sung Tae Sik, and Tang Jun Sang as Sam Su.

Seo Jin Wook is Kang Young Joo’s (Jisoo) university senior. In the photo, he is seen with a golf club in hand, possibly to stay prepared for a possible zombie attack. He initially appears to be a soft person, however the zombie fight will show him in a different light.

Sung Tae Sik, professionally known as Alex, is a famous celebrity and the CEO of a game company. He is seen explaining things while holding an object, depicting him as a brainy character. He might be the strategic lead of the zombie fighting squad, including Kang Young Joo.

Sam Su is a student retaking the college entrance exam for the third time. With a turn of events, he too becomes a part of Kang Young Joo's zombie fighting team.

Newtopia will air every Friday from February 7 to March 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

