Newtopia stills: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min's heart-fluttering love story blossoms at their workplace

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated acting comeback. She will star alongside Park Jung Min in the upcoming zombie drama Newtopia. Ahead of the premiere, a new set of stills has been released, previewing their refreshing on-screen chemistry.

On January 13, Coupang Play released the new stills from Newtopia, giving a glimpse into Jisoo and Park Jung Min's sweet romance before the shocking zombie outbreak. In the new photos, the two are seen working together at an ice cream shop, slowly developing feelings for each other. Jisoo, who plays the role of Young Joo, is seen preparing a thoughtful gift and confession to Jae Yoon (played by Park Jung Min). The stills are raising palpable excitement for the blossom of their romance. Another set of pictures captured them throwing heart gestures at each other inside their university, giving a sweet campus-couple vibe.

Check out the stills here:

In Newtopia, Young Joo is a campus beauty who attracts attention anywhere she goes. However, Jae Yoon was initially indifferent towards her and even turned down a group project offer. Things start to change when he gets hired at the ice cream shop, where Young Joo was working. As they develop mutual feelings, their love story becomes the heart of the drama. Even in the face of a terrifying zombie attack, all Jae Yoon can think about is Young Joo, and she also doesn't hesitate to run towards him amid a chaotic situation.

Fans are now patiently looking forward to Newtopia's premiere on February 7. In particular, attention is on Jisoo and Park Jung Min's on-screen chemistry in the drama. During the press conference, the two actors showered each other with compliments. The Hellbound star even expressed a desire for season 2, so he can have more romantic scenes with the BLACKPINK member.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Krystal Jung confirmed to star as Jung Woo's girlfriend in upcoming film Audition 109