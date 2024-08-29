BLACKPINK's Jisoo in talks to lead upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend following roles in Newtopia, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is considering leading the new drama Monthly Boyfriend. As an actor, Jisoo first started off with music video appearances while she was still a trainee. She officially made her debut as an actress with Snowdrop in which she appeared in the main role alongside Jung Hae In.

On August 29, Osen reported that BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been offered the lead role in the upcoming drama Monthly Boyfriend. Jisoo's agency BLISSOO confirmed the report and stated that they have received an offer and are in talks for the project. Additional details of the drama have not been disclosed yet. If Jisoo goes ahead with the project, this would mark her fourth acting gig.

Jisoo made an appearance in the 2015 hit drama The Producers which featured IU, Kim Soo Hyun, Gong Hyo Jin and more. She took on the role of a rookie named Kim Ji Soo. This was the first time she appeared in a drama.

Snowdrop was BLACKPINK's Jisoo's first venture into the acting world. She took on the role of Eun Young Ro who is a daughter of a politician but lives a simple life in a college hostel with her friends.

Jisoo will be leading the upcoming drama Newtopia and the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint.

Newtopia is a fantasy thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak. The story has been adapted from the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is a highly anticipated project especially because of the star cast. Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho along with Jisoo will be featured in the film. It is expected to be released in 2025. The film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song.

