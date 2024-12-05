BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals her album will release 'faster than expected'; shares opinion on solo fandom name

Recently, Jisoo came live on Bubble, answering many questions from the fans while sharing her thoughts on various things. Some of her responses have piqued immediate attention, especially her comment on her upcoming solo album, raising much anticipation. In addition, she also shared whether she would like to introduce a solo fandom name.

On December 5, Jisoo held a live stream on Bubble from Thailand, where she is currently staying for a Dior event. During her live, she revealed that although she doesn't want to spoil much, her upcoming solo album preparations are almost done.

"We are at the stage of organizing everything. My album will be released faster than we expected," the BLACKPINK member said, brewing excitement among the fans. In addition, she added that the new album will feature more songs than her debut release, ME, which only had two singles- FLOWER and All Eyes On Me.

"They’re all songs that I like, so please give it lots of love and support," she said, excitedly asking fans to look forward to the release. It will mark Jisoo's first solo release since debuting with the viral hit FLOWER, so needless to say, there's much anticipation.

In addition to dishing on her upcoming album, she also shared whether she would like to introduce a new solo fandom name before the release. When asked about it, Jisoo said, "I’ve already had Blinks for 8.5 years… I won’t be used to calling them something else," expressing that she really likes the group's fandom name and she can't imagine replacing them with a new one. Her warm response has won the hearts of fans who couldn't but praise how she thinks about it.

Jisoo also gave fans a sneak peek of how APT will sound in her voice. During the live stream, a fan asked her to sing the song, and the BLACKPINK member excitedly performed the chorus from her bandmate Rosé's collab with Bruno Mars.

Finally, the FLOWER hitmaker talked about her acting comeback, revealing that her character in the upcoming drama Newtopia is a strong woman, sparking excitement for the premiere.

