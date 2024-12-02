Who is the most successful K-pop idol? BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and more

BTS’ Jungkook, Jimin, V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and more, the list of successful K-pop idols goes on. From 2nd generation rapper G-Dragon to 5th generation idols like Sung Hanbin, many have contributed to the Hallyu wave over the years. Additionally, solosists like IU, BoA, and Sunmi reshaped K-pop history more than once. Today, let’s delve into a list of the top 10 most successful K-pop idols.

Top 10 most successful K-pop idols reigning the industry



10. Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO)

Meet the 27-year-old all-rounder, known as Cha Eun Woo, who has set the standard of success too high for his contemporaries. Having made his debut in 2016 with the boy group ASTRO, he soon rose to popularity, thanks to his irresistible charms and many talents. Known as the visual and vocalist in his group, Cha Eun Woo’s ventures transcend music. While he has just kickstarted his solo music career with the album ENTITY, the singer has already established himself as a famous actor.

His resume boasts works like True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Island, and more. Additionally, he has cemented his name in other industries like beauty and fashion, creating a strong brand value for himself.

9. Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

In 2007, Tayeon started her entertainment career as the leader of Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD. Little did she know the group would rise to become a pioneer of the future artists and with it, she also rose to become a trailblazer. From earning music chart records to winning accolades, she has paved the way for new-generation female K-pop diols.

In 2015, Taeyeon made her solo debut with her first mini-album I. Since then, she has established herself as arguably the most successful soloist among all SNSD members.

8. G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

G-Dragon rose to fame when social media was used by a few, trend and global fans were myths. Snce debuting with BIGBANG 2006, he has continuously worked hard to make a name for himself. It is no exaggeration to say he single-handedly paved the way for future K-pop rappers. From charisma, and stage presence to style and unique voice, G-Dragon reutilized each of his traits and won numerous accolades throughout his career.

7. IU (soloist)

The K-pop solo industry can not be described without taking IU’s name. Highly regarded as Nation’s Little Sister, this 31-year-old soloist debuted on September 18, 2008. The unique tone of her delicate voice is hard to find in the K-pop industry, which made her a huge success across the world. Her albums sell in millions. As a soloist, she has numerous accolades and records more than that. However, what sets her journey apart is she has equally cemented her name as a talented actress in My Mister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Dream High, and more dramas.

6. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Jisoo is one of the top versatile K-pop idols of all time. From debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016 to breaking records with their first solo release FLOWER, she has established a strong foothold in the Korean music industry.

She expanded her horizon in 2021, bagging her debut lead role in Snowdrop and solidifying her status as an all-rounder. Over the years, she has also gradually embarked on multiple ventures. Today the ‘Dior Princess’ is reigning over fashion, beauty, music, acting, and beyond.

5. V (BTS)

V’s K-pop career might have started accidentally, but he made sure to make the most of it. Known for his diverse charm and distinctive vocal prowess, this BTS member rose to immense success as a K-pop idol. His solo career also fetched him many new achievements.

4. Jennie (BLACKPINK)

When it comes to success, Jennie knows her way better than her contemporaries. From her confident charisma, and charming visuals to her unique voice, and rapping skills, the BLACKPINK member never fails to captivate her fans. She became the first among her bandmates to make her solo debut in 2016. Her SOLO helped her extend her individual fame across the globe.

Now, she is one of the very few K-pop idols who made it to Hollywood with a role in the HBO series The Idol. Her music video for SOLO is the first track by a K-pop female solosist to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

Additionally, she is the ‘human Chanel’, who also launched her name in the fashion and beauty business.

3. Lisa (BLACKPINK)

The Thai K-pop idol Lisa is an icon constantly inspiring the younger generations. She is known for her powerful rap, outstanding dancing skills, and fierce stage presence. This BLACKPINK’s maknae showed her true talent with solo debut singles MONEY and LALISA. Not only did the songs become massive hits, breaking many records, but she also used the fame to solidify herself in the fashion world. Now, she is going to join Jennie on a rare feat. Soon, Lisa will kickstart her Hollywood career with a role in The White Lotus 3.

2. Jimin (BTS)

BTS’ maknae line is filled with diverse talents just like the hyungs. Jimin has inarguably one of the biggest fanbase among his contemporaries. Known for his adorable charm, this BTS member boasts a unique vocal tone that sets him apart from others. With his debut solo album FACE and now with the latest one MUSE, he has demonstrated the standard of success he is aiming for.

1. Jungkook (BTS)

BTS’ beloved maknae Jungkook is arguably the most successful K-pop idol right now. From having a wildly successful solo career to achieving unattended milestones, he has defined success in an unprecedented way. His solo album GOLDEN reigned over esteemed music charts like Billboard, while tracks like Seven, Standing Next to You remains one of the massive K-pop hits of all time.

Conclusion

While it is hard to answer who is the most successful K-pop idol as success is defined by many factors such as commercial records, artistry, and more, it is safe to say without these stars, this 10 K-pop idols list is incomplete.

