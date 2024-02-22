BLACKPINK's Jisoo's BLISSOO, PSY's P NATION and more: 5 K-celebs who established their own agencies

BLACKPINK member Jisoo announced the launch of her label BLISSOO on February 21. Earlier fellow band members Lisa and Jennie had established their agencies LLOUD and ODD ATELIER a respectively. In the past, many celebrities have started off with their own labels which have become industry giants now. Here is a look at 5 K-celebrities who launched their agencies.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's BLISSOO

On February 22, BLACKPINK member Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Her company seeks to "Transcend the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way". Fans congratulated her on the achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idol kicked off a new venture. In December 2023, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities. Jennie and Lisa also launched their solo companies ODD ATELIER and LLOUD.

Jay Park's AOMG, H1ghr Music and MORE VISION

Jay Park was a part of the group 2PM and made his debut in September 2008. After his departure from the group and his former agency in 2009, he established his own agency. He created a hip-hop and R&B record label AOMG in 2013. In 2017, he set up another hip-hop and r&B record label H1gher Music along with Cha Cha Melon with the intent to bridge the gap between American and Korean artists. In 2021, he stepped down as a CEO but is still an advisor to the companies. In November 2022, he announced the launch of his new label MORE VISON. His labels are home to various soloists, dance crews, rappers, producers and more.

PSY's P NATION

P NATION is a record label which was established in 2018 by PSY. There are various soloists who work under the company. The label also holds multiple global auditions regularly. many popular artists like Hyuna, Dawn and Jessie were a part of this company. Currently, Mamamoo's Hwasa, Crush, Heize and many other famous Korean artists are associated with P NATION. PSY is one of the most famous South Korean artists who gained international fame after his 2012 track Gangnam Style went viral on YouTube and gained billions of views. He is known for hits like Gentlemen, New Face, Daddy and more.

EXO's Baekhyun's INB100

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his company INB100 in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment. D.O. too established his record label Company Soosoo with his former manager which will overlook his solo activities.

Jackson Wang's Team Wang

Got7 member Jackson Wang created his company Team Wang in 2017 through which he manages his solo career. It started off as an international venture for the idol as he released tracks in various languages under the label. Moreover, he managed the aesthetics, music videos, productions and other factors too. The company also includes artists like Chinese hip-hop group Panthepack, Ice J.Sheon, Karencici, Xenzu and Laurie. Under the label, the artist has released various hits like LMLY, Pappilion, Slow and more.

