'I want to perform again': BLACKPINK's Jisoo's message has fans speculating a possible solo tour

Jisoo's message to fans sparks solo comeback rumors

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently shared a heartfelt message with her fans, expressing her longing for touring again. During a chat, she revealed her desire to hit the road once more and pondered over what to wear for the upcoming tour. Despite physical challenges and soreness during previous tours, Jisoo expressed missing the energy and connection with fans.

Her words have ignited excitement among BLINKs, who eagerly anticipate her next project and the opportunity to create more happy memories together. As Jisoo looks forward to reuniting with fans, her dedication to delivering unforgettable performances and connecting with audiences continues to inspire admiration and anticipation within the BLACKPINK fandom.

More details about Jisoo's latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is making waves beyond the music industry with her recent solo endeavors and ambitious expansion plans for her agency, BLISSOO. After the success of her debut album ME in March 2023, featuring chart-topping tracks like FLOWER and All Eyes on Me, Jisoo established BLISSOO in February 2024. This move marked a significant step in her career as she ventured into entrepreneurship.

Recently, Jisoo garnered attention for filing trademark applications across 13 diverse categories on KIPRIS (Korean Intellectual Property Information Service) under her label BLISSOO. These categories span cosmetics, fashion, telecommunications, entertainment, and more, signaling her intention to establish BLISSOO as a versatile brand across various industries.

In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Jisoo is also expanding her presence in the acting world. She is set to star in the zombie drama Influenza alongside Park Jeon Min and the movie adaptation of the web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint with Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and Nana.

Jisoo's versatility as both a solo artist and actress highlights her multifaceted talent and enduring appeal to fans worldwide. As her career continues to evolve, Jisoo remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her creativity and passion.

