BLACKPINK's Jisoo launches solo agency BLISSOO for individual activities, unveils official website

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has taken a significant step in her career by launching her own agency, BLISSOO, to manage her solo activities. Alongside the launch of her company website, she delighted fans by sharing pictures. Supporters expressed their excitement and pride on social media, celebrating Jisoo's growth and success in establishing her own label.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo launches BLISSOO

On February 21, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's personal label, BLISSOO, launched its website. According to the website, BLISSOO “houses the alluring artist Jisoo in a special place like a gift box containing Jisoo’s absolute happiness”, while Jisoo “wants to give happiness and joy to her fans with diverse appearances and endless charms”. “We hope that every moment you spend with Jisoo at BLISSOO will be a special and meaningful experience”, the newfounded label also wrote.

In line with the company's vision, BLISSOO emphasizes founder Kim Jisoo's dedication to creating happiness, nurturing creativity, and celebrating individuality. With a core focus on authenticity, innovation, and inclusivity, the label seeks to develop products and experiences that resonate with a diverse audience. Inspired by Jisoo's passion for artistry and connection, the label aims to uplift individuals through music, merchandise, and various initiatives. Their mission is to cultivate a community where everyone feels valued, inspired, and embraced, fostering growth together on a journey filled with joy and possibilities.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK’s solo ventures

With BLISSOO, Jisoo becomes the third member of BLACKPINK to open a personal label, following Jennie's establishment of ODD ATELIER and Lisa's announcement of her own company, LLOUD. As of now, Rosé is the only member yet to announce her individual agency for scheduling purposes. Despite this, Jisoo, Jennie, and the other BLACKPINK members recently renewed contracts with YG Entertainment, their original agency, for group activities. With YG Entertainment's continued support, BLACKPINK will not only release new albums but also embark on another large-scale world tour. However, individual activities are expected to be managed through their respective labels.

Hints regarding Jisoo's launch of her solo label were already circulating. On February 9, Jisoo's stylist shared stunning photos of the idol from a Cartier event in Paris. While the images captivated fans, it was the caption that caught their attention. The stylist referred to Jisoo as Princess Cartier and included the phrase "블리수" (BLISOO), which many interpreted as a potential name for Jisoo's future company. Now, with an official website launch, it is almost certain that Jisoo has her own label under her name, and fans cannot wait to see what solo endeavors she pursues.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spotted filming for upcoming zombie K-drama Influenza