BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love surpasses 800 million Spotify streams; Becomes 2nd song by group to achieve feat

BLACKPINK has been soaring high since its debut in 2016, releasing chart-topping hits, and earning it a loyal fanbase. The four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rośe, also established their strong foothold as incredibly talented K-pop soloists.

BLACKPINK's Kill This Love hits 800 million mark on Spotify

According to the latest update by Spotify on April 3, BLACKPINK’s smash-hit track Kill That Love has surpassed 800 million streams on the platform. Released on April 5, 2019, the track achieved a whopping stream count almost 5 years later.

On this day, Kill This Love achieves this milestone as the second song by the group. Earlier, in 2023, How You Like That exceeded the stream count and in March 2024, the track racked up an impressive 1 billion streams on Spotify.

On this special day, let’s revisit the music video for BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love:

More about BLACKPINK's hit track, Kill This Love

Kill This Love was released as the title track of the second extended play by the K-pop group, which also featured another chart-buster titled DDU-DU-DDU-DU. Penned through immaculate lyrics, Kill This Love reveals freshly heightened comprehension of BLACKPINK members. The song intensifies the emotional turmoil one grapples with when in love.

In 2019, shortly after release, the track debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, making history as the highest-charting track ever by a K-pop girl group. Parallaly, the EP also climbed to a groundbreaking No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 200. In addition, the music video for the song currently has a groundbreaking 1.9 billion views on YouTube.

Kill This Love alone contributed to a massive amount of global success for the group, lending them a hand in getting crowned as K-pop superstars.

Meanwhile, since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has been setting an unprecedented status of success in the K-pop industry with their record-breaking tracks. In 2023, the members renewed their contract with YG Entertainment exclusively for group activities, leaving out individual promotions.

Shortly after, Jennie launched her own agency called OA, or ODD ATELIER, solidifying her status as a K-pop icon. Lisa followed suit and launched LLOUD, furthering her portfolio beyond K-pop idols. The oldest member, Jisoo also stepped into the same world by creating her agency, BLISSOO.

Though Rośe has yet to confirm anything about her own agency, fans are excited about the members’ continued success as a group or as solo artists.

