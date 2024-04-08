BLACKPINK's Jisoo hints at BLISSOO expansion, files trademark applications under 13 categories; know details

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, through her label BLISSOO, makes headlines as she files trademark applications across 13 diverse categories, hinting at ambitious expansion plans across various industries. Jisoo had unveiled her label on February 21, 2024.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hints at BLISSOO’s expansion across 13 industries

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is setting the stage for an expansive venture with trademark applications for her label, BLISSOO, across 13 diverse categories on KIPRIS (Korean Intellectual Property Information Service). This move hints at Jisoo's ambitious plans to delve into numerous industries, spanning cosmetics, fashion, entertainment, and beyond.

Under her real name, Kim Jisoo, the filings cover an extensive array of sectors, from cosmetics and clothing to telecommunications and entertainment. This comprehensive approach hints at Jisoo's vision to establish BLISSOO as a versatile brand with a strong foothold in various markets.

The list of categories, under which Jisoo has filed application for BLISSOO’s trademark rights are as follows:

Class 3: Cosmetics

Class 9: Photography, film, media technical

Class 14: Jewelry, watches, precious metals

Class 16: Printing, packaging, stationery

Class 18: Leather, bags, luggage

Class 25: Clothing, footwear, hats

Class 26: Accessories (ribbons, decorative tapes, etc.)

Class 28: Entertainment, gaming devices, sporting goods

Class 35: Advertising, business management, and office management

Class 38: Telecommunications

Class 41: Education, training, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities

Class 43: Restaurants, catering

Class 44: Medical, veterinary, agricultural, fishery, forestry

By securing trademarks across such a broad spectrum, it seems like Jisoo is laying the groundwork for launching a plethora of products and services under the BLISSOO banner. As fans eagerly await further developments, Jisoo's foray into the business world promises to be an exciting journey marked by innovation and creativity.

More details about Jisoo’s solo activities

Seven years into her illustrious journey as a BLACKPINK member, Jisoo ventured into the solo spotlight with her debut album ME in March 2023. The album featured the chart-topping track FLOWER and the instant hit All Eyes on Me. FLOWER swiftly garnered unparalleled success, reaching 400 million streams on Spotify by March 18, 2024.

Jisoo's solo endeavors gained momentum as she established her agency, BLISSOO, in February 2024, signaling a new chapter in her career. Beyond her music career, Jisoo is also making waves in the acting world, gearing up for a comeback with roles in the zombie drama Influenza alongside Park Jeon Min and the movie adaption of web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint with Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin and Nana. Her versatility as both a solo artist and actress underscores Jisoo's multifaceted talent and enduring appeal to fans worldwide.

