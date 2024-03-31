‘I still vividly remember…’ BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pens heartfelt note on 1st anniversary of debut solo album ME and track FLOWER

BLACKPINK member Jisoo made her solo debut with the album ME and the single from it titled FLOWER, which was released on March 31, 2023. The addictive track became an instant fan favorite, topping many charts, thanks to the singer’s impeccable performance and the song’s addictive chorus.

Jisoo celebrates 1 year anniversary of her solo debut album ME and single track FLOWER

Today on March 31, Jisoo completes one year since her stepping into the world of soloist. As the K-pop idol celebrates her successful debut anniversary, she took to her Instagram and penned her gratitude through a post.

“It’s already been a year since my first solo album ME was revealed to the world! I still vividly remember my excitement for my first solo in almost 7 years”, Jisoo wrote while reminiscing about the time before releasing her debut album.

She further added, “FLOWER, which bloomed with great love, will forever blossom within me. To all my BLINKs and everyone who supported my first solo single, may happiness also bloom in your hearts like the song.”

On this day, Jisoo’s warm message won many hearts on the internet, igniting new expectations from the BLACKPINK member.

Read below Jisoo’s full post on her solo debut anniversary:

More about BLACKPINK Jisoo's debut as a K-pop soloist

Meanwhile, 7 years after continuing her journey as a successful BLACKPINK member, Jisoo ventured as a soloist with the album ME. Released on March 31, 2023, the smash-hit album featured two songs titled FLOWER and All Eyes on Me.

While the second track was also an instant hit, FLOWER received unmatched success within days of its release, shattering records and topping prestigious music charts.

On March 18, 2024, the song racked up an impressive 400 million streams on Spotify, while the album ME also amassed the same previously, across all credits. This swift success of her debut is contributed by the groovy dance performance, catchy chorus, and Jisoo’s evergreen beauty.

More about Jisoo's latest activities

Meanwhile, in 2023, along with the other three members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, Jisoo also separated her individual activities from YG Entertainment, while still continuing as a BLACKPINK member under the said agency.

In February 2024, following her fellow bandmates Jennie and Lisa, she also launched her agency called BLISSOO to carry out solo activities with further perfections.

The FLOWER singer is also gearing up to make her comeback as an actress with the upcoming zombie drama Influenza, for which she was recently spotted filming with co-actor Park Jeon Min.