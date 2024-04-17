BLACKPINK’s Lisa purchases newly-renovated house in California’s Beverly Hills worth 3.95 million USD; Report

BLACKPINK member Lisa is one of the most popular K-pop idols worldwide. She has ventured into multiple activities over the years, transcending music, fashion, beauty, business, and more. Alongside having a one-of-a-kind successful solo career, she recently also stepped in as the CEO of her own agency, LLOUD.

So it’s no surprise; she recently bought a new home, and many will be surprised by the price.

Lisa buys a new mansion in Beverly Hills worth around 4 million USD

According to a real-estate publication’s report on April 16, the MONEY singer reportedly purchased a house in California’s Beverly Hills, which is worth an estimated 3.95 million USD (33 crore INR).

The report by Mansion Global further stated that the mansion she bought had just completed its renovation a few days ago, and the interior have a rustic vibe, transporting it to a different world.

According to the report, Lisa’s new home is situated in a scenic location surrounded by hills, olive trees, and bushes. It consists of 1.3 acres of property, making the compound private and gated.

Catch up on Lisa's latest activities

In 2023, after a long journey with YG Entertainment, Lisa, along with other members, expired their contracts with the agency. However, she is still affiliated with the label exclusively for BLACKPINK activities. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shortly after, Lisa followed in the footsteps of Jennie, launching a new agency called LLOUD, which was announced a few weeks after Jennie’s OA or ODD ATELIER.

Most recently, the LALISA singer was confirmed to build a partnership with RCA Records, an American music label that houses some of the biggest names. Under RCA Records, Lisa is expected to release new solo music soon.

Who is Lisa?

Lisa is a Thai K-pop idol who hails from Bangkok. After a rigorous preparation for 5 years as a trainee, she was announced as the second member of BLACKPINK. Then, in 2016, under YG Entertainment, she made her debut with the four-piece K-pop girl group alongside Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé.

It didn’t take long for Lisa to shoot to global fame, thanks to her incredible dancing and rapping skills. In 2021, she made her solo debut with her first album, LALISA, consisting of a title track and another track, MONEY.

Both songs were smash-hit and went on to shatter many groundbreaking records while scripting history on prestigious music charts like Billboard, Circle, and more.

She also collaborated with the famous record producer and rapper DJ Snake. As she continues to solidify her presence as an international artist, all eyes are on her next solo comeback.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Coachella 2024: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, The Rose’s Woosung, Dojoon get snapped attending ATEEZ’s concert; See viral pics