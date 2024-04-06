BLACKPINK matches Fifth Harmony's Spotify milestone with multiple songs surpassing 800 million streams

BLACKPINK continues to make history on Spotify, joining Fifth Harmony as the only girl group with multiple songs surpassing 800 million streams. With Kill This Love hitting the milestone and How You Like That surpassing 1 billion streams, BLACKPINK solidifies their status as K-pop trailblazers.

BLACKPINK matches Fifth Harmony’s Spotify records

BLACKPINK, the sensational K-pop girl group, continues to rewrite the record books on the world's most prominent music platforms. Spotify's latest update heralds yet another milestone for the quartet as their hit track Kill This Love surpasses 800 million streams, making them the only K-pop female act with two songs exceeding this mark. Notably, their smash hit How You Like That has soared past an impressive 1 billion streams.

In a remarkable feat, BLACKPINK also joins Fifth Harmony as the only girl group to achieve multiple songs surpassing 800 million streams on Spotify. Their chart-toppers How You Like That and Kill This Love propel them into this elite category, breaking their previous tie with Lisa and FIFTY FIFTY for the same milestone.

Moreover, BLACKPINK's album BORN PINK ascends in the rankings, securing its place as the third most-streamed studio album by a female group on Spotify, amassing a staggering 2.4 billion streams. This achievement sees them surpassing Fifth Harmony's 7/27, which garnered 2.3 billion streams.

Impressively, BLACKPINK's dominance on Spotify extends to the top spot for the most-streamed studio album, which is held by The Album with a monumental 3.33 billion streams.

BLACKPINK's relentless pursuit of excellence and their undeniable impact on the global music scene continue to solidify their status as trailblazers and trendsetters in the industry, captivating audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances and infectious tunes.

Advertisement

More details about BLACKPINK's latest activities

In 2023, BLACKPINK members renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for group activities but delved into solo ventures shortly after. Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to establish her solo label Odd Atelier, followed by her participation on the variety show Apartment 404 and her latest collaboration with rapper Matt Champion. Following Jennie's lead, Lisa founded LLOUD and gears up for her Hollywood debut in HBO's The White Lotus season 2. Subsequently, Jisoo confirmed her acting comeback in projects like Omniscent Readers Viewpoint and Influenza and launched her agency BLISSOO. Meanwhile, Rosé dazzles in the fashion scene while keeping mum about her solo agency and dropping hints of a solo comeback soon. The quartet's diverse endeavors solidify their individuality and global influence beyond their group success.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Plans for BLACKPINK's group activities are underway': YG Ent hints at quartet's return