BLACKPINK's Jisoo's wish fulfilled by Dex sparks hilarious fan reactions: 'He kept his promise'

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently appeared on the YouTube talk show Dex's Fridge to discuss her upcoming projects. During the interview, she made an unexpected request to Dex, leaving everyone in stitches. To fans' surprise, Dex later fulfilled her wish, keeping his end of the deal.

On January 30, 2025, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared on Dex's Fridge, opening up about her upcoming solo album and K-drama. The show also featured a fun game involving a BB gun and a board with various options, including personal wishes they wanted each other to fulfill. Jisoo wrote that Dex should get a Toru case and take a mirror selfie. After she successfully hit the target, Dex kept his promise by posting a selfie with a Toru griptok the very next day, delighting fans with his playful spirit.

Dex also had a wish for Jisoo; he asked her to take a photo with the show's manager, who had come to work on his day off just to meet her. Jisoo successfully hit the target and happily fulfilled the request, snapping an adorable selfie with him.

Jisoo is all set to appear in the upcoming K-drama titled Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. It is set to premiere on February 7, 2025.

Moreover, the artist is also set to release her first mini-album, Amortage, on February 14, 2025. It will be her debut album under BLISOO, the company she established for her solo endeavors. Concept photos and teasers for the record will be released soon in the coming days, creating anticipation among fans ahead of the official premiere.

Jisoo has also recently wrapped up filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, where she starred alongside industry heavyweights like Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop. Additionally, it was recently announced that Jisoo will star in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.