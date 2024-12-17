BLACKPINK’s Lisa brings mystery to The White Lotus season 3 as cryptic hotel employee Mook; watch teaser

Lisa, the popular K-pop star from the girl group BLACKPINK, is all set to make her acting debut with White Lotus season 3. In a new teaser for the show, Lisa takes on the role of a hotel employee and creates immense curiosity among fans. With the new season, the series marks the artist’s acting debut and an exciting new venture.

On December 17, 2024, a new teaser for White Lotus season 3 was released, featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa alongside a star-studded cast. Curiosity intensifies as the K-pop star takes on the role of a hotel employee named Mook. She welcomes guests with a warm smile, saying, “Welcome to White Lotus Thailand, ka.” However, in another clip, she transforms completely from an ordinary staff member into a beautiful dancer, donning Thailand’s traditional attire.

Lisa’s role remains shrouded in mystery, as little is revealed about her character, though she is seen in two contrasting looks. Adding to the intrigue, the role carries personal significance, as Thailand is the K-pop idol’s hometown, making this debut even more special.

Watch the White Lotus season 3 teaser

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor.

Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist has announced that she will be releasing her first full-length solo album, ALTER EGO, on January 25, 2024.

