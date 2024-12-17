BTS’ V and Bing Crosby’s duet White Christmas debuts at 93 on Billboard Hot 100; marks 6th chart entry for both artists

BTS’ V recently released a new song titled White Christmas along with legendary singer Bing Crosby. Following the song’s release, it has managed to rank at no. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and shot the music video before entering the army.

On December 17, 2024, the positions for the Billboard Hot 100 chart were revealed, and BTS’ V and Bing Crosby’s holiday duet managed to secure the no. 93 spot on the chart. The song marks BTS’ V’s sixth solo entry on the Hot 100, following Christmas Tree, which peaked at no. 79; Love Me Again at no. 96; Slow Dancing at no. 51; FRI(END)S at no. 65; and Winter Ahead at no. 99.

White Christmas is the new version of the iconic holiday song featuring the vocals of V, or Kim Taehyung, and late singer Bing Crosby. The official music video of the song showcases an animated Bing Crosby alongside V’s pet dog Yeotan, spreading the Christmas cheer. It was recently revealed that Yeotan passed away, which makes the video even more special and the tribute to the singer’s furry friend.

Watch the White Christmas music video:

The K-pop star released another Christmas track titled Winter Ahead along with Park Hyo Shin. The song became extremely popular among fans and managed to top the iTunes chart all over the world.

Advertisement

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify. He also recently released a song titled Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin on December 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bae Doo Na reveals Won Bin taught her how to bike; Advises co-star Lee Soo Hyun about public dating