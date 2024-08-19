BLACKPINK's Lisa confirms wrapping up filming for The White Lotus season 3 in livestream with Rosalía; watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to make her acting debut. Following her bandmate Jennie’s Hollywood entry with The Idol, the rapper has also flown to LA for the filming schedule of The White Lotus Season 3. In her recent live with New Woman collaborator Rosalía, the K-pop icon revealed that she has wrapped up the shooting for the HBO series.

On August 19, Lisa and Roslia appeared on an Instagram live talking about their latest release New Woman. When the Spanish singer asked what’s Lisa up to now, she revealed that she is now in Los Angeles and recently wrapped up the filming schedule for her debut acting series The White Lotus Season 3.

She also expressed her excitement about the series, asking Rosalía to watch it. Although the BLACKPINK member refused to give any spoilers about her debut acting project, fans are looking forward to witnessing her on-screen avatar.

In addition, on today’s Instagram Live, Lisa revealed that she is focusing on creating more music and asked fans to keep patience as she has many exciting things in the store.

Watch Lisa’s Instagram live with Rosalía here:

In an earlier interview with ELLE, Lisa dished on bagging her debut acting project. She revealed that after auditioning for a part in The White Lotus Season 3, she received the good news while with her family, which made it even more special. She also said that some parts of the series were shot on the beautiful islands of Koh Samui and Phuket in Bangkok.

Advertisement

She promised that the upcoming season of the HBO series will make people fall in love with the Thai culture even more, adding authenticity to the narrative. Now fans wait for the release of The White Lotus Season 3.

Meanwhile, on August 15, Lisa released her second solo single of this year titled New Woman featuring Rosalía. The addictive chorus and the two icons’ musical brilliance already landed the track atop the iTunes chart in 35 regions across the globe.

The experimental yet captivating music video also surpassed 38 million views on YouTube, proving why the BLACKPINK rapper is highly regarded as a global superstar.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa to join Bubble through LLOUD in September with intention of expanding global fandom