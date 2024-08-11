BLACKPINK’s Lisa gives ‘kiss from a rose’ in audio teaser for New Woman featuring Rosalía; Watch

Lisa, the renowned member of BLACKPINK confirmed her upcoming solo music comeback with the noted singer Rosalía. Raising anticipation for her upcoming solo single New Woman featuring Rosalía which is set to release soon, Lisa’s agency LLOUD unveiled the first audio teaser for the single.

On August 11, 2024, Lisa’s agency LLOUD unveiled a new intriguing audio teaser for the BLACKPINK member’s upcoming new single New Woman featuring Rosalía. The audio teaser was released with a captivating video in which Lisa is rapping with a rose in her hand.

Lisa can be seen stylishly driving a car through a tunnel as she raps while highlighting the line from the lyrics “kiss from a rose” from the song.

Watch the audio teaser for New Woman featuring Rosalía here:

Meanwhile, New Woman featuring Rosalía will be released on August 15, 2024, at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST). The track hints at power-injecting lyrics with groovy beats and rap in the audio teaser.

