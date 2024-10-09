'RM is one of the best top-tier lyricists': eAeon gets candid on joining forces with BTS leader for Don't

In a recent interview with View of the Arts, singer-songwriter eAeon opened up about his collaboration with RM, the leader of BTS, on his beloved track Don’t. Released on April 30, 2021, the song has resonated deeply with fans, and eAeon’s latest insights shed light on the creative chemistry between the two artists.

eAeon praised RM's lyrical prowess, saying, “I think RM is one of the best top-tier lyricists.” He elaborated on how RM's unique blend of being both a rapper and an idol contributes to the depth of his writing. “His writing is deeply layered,” eAeon explained, highlighting the intricate nature of the lyrics. The collaboration was marked by a harmonious convergence of ideas, with eAeon providing no specific direction, allowing RM to freely explore his creativity. “What he delivered was fantastic,” eAeon remarked, emphasizing the fluidity of their creative process.

Meanwhile, Don’t explores the heart-wrenching theme of love's fragility, presenting a poignant narrative about the fear of loss and the struggle to hold onto a relationship. With lines like, “Don’t leave, there’s no place like home,” eAeon and RM convey the desperation that often accompanies a tumultuous love story. The chorus echoes the urgency of wanting to preserve the bond they share, making it a relatable anthem for many listeners.

Watch the music video for Don’t here;

Their collaboration is particularly meaningful, as eAeon and RM share a friendship that spans over six years. This connection is evident in the seamless blend of their musical styles, making Don’t their second official collaboration, following eAeon’s feature on RM’s 2018 album mono. Their chemistry can also be felt in Hope, a track by their mutual friend John Eun, where both artists contribute their unique vocal styles in the background.

As the lead single from eAeon’s second full-length solo album, Don’t stands out not only for its haunting melody but also for its lyrical depth, encapsulating the complexities of love, longing, and the fragility of the human experience. With their rich artistic synergy, eAeon and RM have created a timeless piece that resonates with audiences, reminding them of the delicate balance between love and heartache.

