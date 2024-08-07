BLACKPINK's Lisa looks like all things desirable in first concept PHOTO for New Woman featuring Rosalia

On August 7, LLOUD, the management label behind BLACKPINK's Lisa, unveiled the first concept photo for her highly anticipated single New Woman, featuring Spanish sensation Rosalía. The single, set to drop on August 15, promises to deliver a vibrant fusion of Lisa's fierce, girl-crush energy with Rosalía's distinctive flair, creating a musical experience that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Take a look at Lisa's breathtaking picture here for New Woman featuring Rosalia here;

The buzz around New Woman began escalating when Lisa announced the collaboration on August 6.

Check out the announcement post here;

The announcement was accompanied by a striking teaser poster titled ‘Brand New Día,’ which appeared on X (formerly Twitter). The poster, adorned with enigmatic phrases like “pulling up fresh face brand new día,” cleverly hinted at the song’s infectious hook while subtly nodding to Rosalía’s involvement.

The cryptic clues on the poster, such as “LA__A” and “OS_LÍ,” left fans speculating and excited about Rosalía’s role, setting the stage for a thrilling partnership.

The excitement for this collaboration has been palpable. On August 5, Lisa confirmed Rosalía’s feature in a teaser that ignited fan anticipation. Just a day later, Rosalía added fuel to the fire during an Instagram live session, where she teasingly previewed what sounded like Lisa’s verse, solidifying their joint effort and sending fans into a frenzy.

This release follows Lisa’s successful solo comeback with the hip-hop track ROCKSTAR, released on June 27. The music video for ROCKSTAR has already racked up over 100 million views within two weeks and became the fastest song by a K-pop female soloist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. Lisa’s return to the solo scene has been met with widespread acclaim, highlighting her versatility and cementing her status as a formidable performer.

Meanwhile, watch Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video here;

As the release date for New Woman draws near, fans are brimming with excitement for the dynamic blend of K-pop and Spanish pop that Lisa and Rosalía are set to deliver. With Lisa’s commanding stage presence and Rosalía’s unique artistry, this collaboration is poised to significantly impact the music industry, promising a track that will undoubtedly captivate and energize listeners worldwide.

