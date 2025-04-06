A6 EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is NOT a part of Allu Arjun and Atlee film; makers to go the Pushpa way for BIG announcement
A6, a massive collab between Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee, is already generating mighty hype and is said to feature a stellar ensemble cast.
Contrary to recent reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not a part of Allu Arjun and director Atlee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled A6. While speculation had hinted that Chopra might join the cast, reliable sources have now confirmed that she was never approached for the film.
“Priyanka Chopra Jonas was never approached for Allu Arjun starrer. Interestingly, she was one of the choices for a film with Salman Khan and Atlee, which is not happening anymore. A6 is touted to be a parallel reality film, with Allu Arjun in the first dual role of his career. Atlee is aiming to create a distinct world in his next directorial, and take it to the global audience. The film is expected to go on floors in August 2025,” reveals the source.
However, fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas can look forward to her other exciting projects, including SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. But for now, the multi-talented star won’t be sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in his action-packed entertainer backed by Sun Pictures.
Meanwhile, the source further confirmed, “Allu Arjun is super excited for his first collaboration with Atlee, and the first announcement will be out on April 8, coinciding with his birthday. The makers of the Pushpa franchise have made all their first and big announcements on Bunny’s birthday in the past. The promo's release on April 8 will offer a glimpse into the film's grand scale and Allu Arjun's dynamic dual portrayal.”
