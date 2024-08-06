BLACKPINK's Lisa announces New Woman featuring Rosalia; Collaboration song drops August 15 local time
BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to dazzle with her latest track, New Woman, featuring the stunning Rosalia dropping August 15, promising a fusion of fierce talent and global flair. Read on!
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has set the stage for an electrifying collaboration with Spanish sensation Rosalia! On August 6, Lisa thrilled fans by announcing her new single, New Woman, which features the chart-topping Rosalia. The song promises to blend Lisa’s girl-crush style with Rosalia’s unique flair, creating a fresh and exciting track. Mark your calendars for August 15, as this eagerly anticipated release is bound to make waves in the music world. Get ready for a fusion of K-pop and Spanish pop that’s sure to captivate and energize listeners everywhere!