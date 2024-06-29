BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo show support for Lisa's ROCKSTAR comeback after 3 years

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo have united in enthusiastic support for Lisa's long-awaited comeback with her single ROCKSTAR, marking her return to the music scene after three years under her own independent label.

The trio took to social media to express their pride and admiration, celebrating Lisa's new release with heartfelt messages and encouraging fans to show their love for the talented maknae.

BLACKPINK members root for Lisa’s ROCKSTAR comeback

On June 28, BLACKPINK's Lisa marked an electrical return to the music scene with her much-awaited single ROCKSTAR, released under her newly established independent label. Dropping new music three years after her last solo release MONEY, the talented rapper and singer received an outpouring of support and love from her fellow group members, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

Jennie, known for her quick reactions and close bond with Lisa, took to Instagram immediately after the music video dropped, sharing a clip of Lisa and expressing her admiration with heartfelt words: "Our f*****g rockstar! LALISA, YOU'RE SO COOL."

Following suit, Jisoo, the eldest member of BLACKPINK, joined in to cheer on Lisa through Instagram stories. She enthusiastically praised Lisa's comeback, exclaiming, "You're so cool! Rockstar Lisa! Rockstar Lisa is here," urging fans to shower Lisa with love and support for her new release.

Last but not least, Lisa’s fellow 97 liner, Rosé, equally thrilled by Lisa's return, added to the chorus of support with her own enthusiastic message: "GO OFF SISSSS. LALISA IS HEREEEE. I’m obsessed!" Her excitement mirrored that of fans worldwide who eagerly awaited Lisa's solo comeback.

Advertisement

About BLACKPINK’s latest activities

BLACKPINK continues to captivate global audiences with a flurry of exciting activities. While celebrating their 8th debut anniversary, the group has announced the release of their concert film, WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS, scheduled to premiere on July 31 in 110 countries.

This cinematic experience promises to showcase the energy and grandeur of their BORN PINK finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, featuring special rearranged versions of their iconic hits, ensuring an unforgettable treat for fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK announces opening of ticket bookings for WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS; know details