BLACKPINK’s Lisa looks mesmerizing in dreamy retro second concept photo for upcoming single Moonlit Floor; See PIC

Lisa, the popular rapper and member of the worldwide renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has dropped the second concept photo for her upcoming single Moonlit Floor. The rapper blew away her fans by singing the song before its release not long ago.

On October 2, 2024, Lisa’s agency LLOUD revealed the second concept photo for the highly anticipated single Moonlit Floor. The rapper has been dropping banging singles back to back and fans are very excited for the release of the new track.

The second concept photo continues the romantic theme of the first one with the concept of Lisa being in a bedroom set up dreaming away about love.

In the 2nd concept photo, Lisa looks mesmerizing dressed in a flowy white crop top and skirt as she leans against an armrest. Her curly hairstyle with bangs covering her forehead completes the elegant look perfectly.

While the background is filled with different posters with a focus on glossy lips in one. The concept photo with its retro and dreamy style raises anticipation for the track Moonlit Floor and its music video.

See Lisa’s 2nd concept photo for Moonlit Floor here:

Meanwhile, Moonlit Floor is set to drop on October 3 at 8 PM ET (October 4 at 5:30 AM IST) across all platforms. The single will be part of Lisa’s upcoming solo album. Moonlit Floor is described as a dance-pop romantic track and its chorus incorporates Sixpence None the Richer’s hit song Kiss Me.

In other news, Lisa turned quite a few heads when she headlined the popular Global Citizen Festival and surprised the fans by singing Moonlit Floor before its release. While some lyrics of the song also led fans to think that the BLACKPINK member was confirming her relationship with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault.

Furthermore, Lisa gave a banging performance of her solo tracks MONEY, ROCKSTAR, and more at the Global Citizen Festival.

Lisa is set to make her acting debut with the hit HBO series The White Lotus season 3 in 2025. Most recently, she dropped her hit collaboration track New Woman featuring Rosalía on August 15 ET.

