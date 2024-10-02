BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s hit talk show You Quiz on the Block

G-Dragon, the popular rapper and member of the iconic K-pop boy band BIGBANG, has confirmed his appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho’s talk show You Quiz on the Block. The BIGBANG member is making his first appearance

On October 2, 2024, the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that the famous BIGBANG member G-Dragon will be filming for the hit variety show You Quiz on the Block this afternoon.

In response to the report, You Quiz on the Block’s representative confirmed the report that it is true that G-Dragon has participated in today’s recording for the hit talk show. The episode featuring G-Dragon as a guest is set to air later this month, with the date to be revealed later.

The moment will be iconic as G-Dragon will be appearing on You Quiz on the Block for the first time. He is set to make a solo comeback after 7 years in the latter part of the year. On the show, the BIGBANG member will talk about his recent activities, his experience of being on hiatus, and more.

G-Dragon is known to have been close friends with Yoo Jae Suk, host of You Quiz on the Block, when he appeared several times on the variety show Infinite Challenge earlier. He participated in the Infinite Challenge Song Festival three times: in 2011 for the West Coast Highway Song Festival, in 2013 for the Freeway Song Festival, and in 2015 for the Yeongdong Expressway Song Festival. He also appeared in Muhan Company, where he had shown off his acting abilities.

You Quiz on the Block is one of the biggest hit talk shows in South Korea, hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, and airs every Wednesday at 8:45 PM KST (5:15 PM IST).

G-Dragon recently reunited with his BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung on Taeyang’s solo concert The Light Year in Seoul and performed hits like WE LIKE 2 PARTY and GOOD BOY.

G-Dragon is a highly celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, and member of BIGBANG. His biggest hits include BULLSHIT, CROOKED, That XX, and more. He made his solo debut with Heartbreaker on August 18, 2009.

