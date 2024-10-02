BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets spotted greeting rumored beau Frédéric Arnault’s parents at Paris Fashion Week, fueling speculation

For over a year now, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been rumored to be dating French businessman Frédéric Arnault. Although the K-pop idol never responded to the speculation, her upcoming single’s lyrics have led fans to believe that she is confirming the same. Now, during her Paris Fashion Week attendance, the K-pop star was spotted with her rumored beau’s parents, further churning the gossip mill.

On October 1, Lisa arrived in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 show. A video of her attendance was shared by media outlets and quickly went viral online. In the clip, the BLACKPINK rapper is seen greeting Bernard Arnault, Frédéric Arnault’s father and the CEO of LVMH, who owns Louis Vuitton. She was also spotted approaching her rumored beau’s mother, Hélène Mercier Arnault.

After greeting them, Lisa was seen having a conversation with a warm smile on her face. The clip also showed her holding and patting Frédéric’s mother’s arm, showing a close and affectionate relationship with her. As the video went viral, many wondered if it was a sign of her being a permanent member of the Arnault family.

Meanwhile, not too long ago, Lisa performed an unreleased brand-new song at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. The song titled Moonlit Floor has lyrics like “green-eyed French boy got me trippin’...that accent of your lips... Kiss me under the Paris Twillights”, leading fans to believe that she is indirectly confirming the dating rumors. Some even called it the alleged ‘hard launch’ of her rumored relationship. Lisa is now set to release the song officially on October 3.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this is barely the first time that LALISA was spotted with the French family. Back in February, she took the internet by storm after being snapped walking with Géraldine Guyot, Frédéric’s sister-in-law. A few steps apart were her rumored beau with his brother Alexandre Arnault, keeping a short distance from them.

If that wasn’t enough to fuel the dating rumors, In August, an Instagram story by Géraldine Guyot quickly circulated online, which showed a dog swimming across the ocean, which looked like Lisa’s own Doberman Pinscher. Her voice was also faintly heard in the video’s background, sparking curiosity among fans.

ALSO READ: ‘Be more selfish’: GOT7’s Jackson Wang reassures BamBam amid concerns over his mental health; calls out people with ‘different intentions’