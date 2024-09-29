Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirm she's dating 'French boy' Frédéric Arnault in new song Moonlit Floor?

Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa just confirm that she is dating Frédéric Arnault? The two have been rumored to be in a relationship for over a year now. On many occasions, they were spotted hanging out together in different cities and even reportedly met each other’s families. However, until now, neither the K-pop idol nor her rumored bae addressed the speculations.

On September 28, Lisa performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on the Great Lawn. During her set, the BLACKPINK rapper surprised fans with an unreleased song titled Moonlit Floor. While the audience was excited to hear her new song, many couldn’t help but pay attention to the lyrics.

In particular lines like, “green-eyed French boy got me trippin’...that accent of your lips…Kiss me under the Paris Twillights”, have further fueled her dating rumor.

Fans think this is an indirect confirmation of her relationship with Frédéric Arnault. Many are even tagging it as the alleged ‘hard launch’ of her rumored romance with the French businessman.

Meanwhile, the brand new song Moonlit Floor which Lisa performed at the Global Citizen Festival 2024, is set to be officially released on October 3, 8 PM ET (5:30 AM IST). Through her label LLOUD, she has unveiled an exciting announcement teaser, that has sparked the speculation that this song is also a part of her upcoming solo album.

Watch the teaser here:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s are believed to have first met in 2022 when the former TAG Heuer CEO was present at one of the girl group's concerts in Los Angeles. Since then, the two have been seen together on several occasions. While LALISA hasn't officially confirmed her relationship with her 'French boy', she hasn't denied it either, keeping fans in suspense.

Since the start of this year, the pair has been seen together frequently. They caused quite a stir when they attended the Miami Grand Prix after-party as a duo. Not long after, they were spotted enjoying a romantic walk in Paris, which only added to the speculation about their relationship.

A couple of months later, a video from Geraldine Guyota, the sister-in-law of the French businessman, gained widespread attention on Instagram, featuring Lisa's voice softly in the background. Shortly after that, with the debut of her song ROCKSTAR, she was spotted on vacation with her rumored partner, stirring up plenty of gossip.

