BLACKPINK’s Lisa teaming up with Nicki Minaj? Buzz about two rappers’ collaboration in K-pop idol’s next single

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has recently made her solo comeback with two smash-hit singles ROCKSTAR and New Woman feat Rosalia. Now, rumors say that she is preparing for her solo debut album and will collaborate with American rapper Nicki Minaj on a new single. Although it is yet to be confirmed, the latest buzz says her team is rigorously working on making this iconic coloration happen.

Following the release of Lisa’s latest solo track New Woman, a rumor took the internet by storm. According to the buzz, Lisa’s newly launched agency LLOUD reached out to Nicki Minaj’s label Republic Records in hopes of collaborating with the rapper.

As per the rumor, the BLACKPINK member will soon release her debut solo album with four songs, among which two have already been released, indicating ROCKSTAR and New Woman. Nicki Minaj will feature on the 4th single of this album.

On many occasions, the K-pop idol has expressed her desire to collaborate with the Anaconda singer, as she looks up to her as an inspiration. A few years back, she even performed Nicki’s Swalla on stage.

According to the rumor, her team agreed that this was the right time for the partnership between the two iconic rappers. If it comes true, needless to say, the song will reign over music charts as one of the best hits of this year. At the same time, it will also help Lisa further solidify her presence in the global market.

Meanwhile, many fans believe that this dream collaboration might come true as just a few days ago, Nicki Minaj added Lisa’s new single ROCKSTAR on her Stationhead thread, while showing support for female musicians. Now BLINKs eagerly anticipate an official report on the rumor.

On the work front, Lisa dropped her latest single New Woman featuring Rosalia on August 15, accompanied by a retro-themed music video. Before that, on June 28, she made her highly-anticipated solo coach after two years with ROCKSTAR. Fans are happy to see the BLACKPINK member expressing herself through her latest music releases under her solo label LLOUD.

