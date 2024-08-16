Stray Kids' ATE is now 4th album of the group to garner 3 million sales after MAXIDENT, 5-STAR and ROCK-STAR

With ATE, Stray Kids once again proved why they are highly regarded as the 4th generation K-pop leader. The group has managed to achieve a rare feat with their latest mini-album. The EP has now amassed over 3 million sales, earning the K-pop ensemble their 4th album to do so.

According to Circle chart’s update on August 16, Stray Kids’ ninth mini-album ATE has sold over 3 million copies just within fifteen days of its release. With this, the eight-piece boy band now has four consecutive albums in their discography which garnered triple million sales.

Previously, their seventh EP MAXIDENT (2022), third full album 5-STAR (2023), and eight mini-albums ROCK-STAR (2023), all have amassed over 3 million sales.

Stray Kids now continues to reshape K-pop history with their many achievements.

Meanwhile, their latest mini-album ATE is soaring high on both domestic and global music charts. Back in July, the EP debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart, making the first group ever across the globe to have five consecutive albums topping the prestigious chart. Although ATE has now moved down to no. 13 on the chart, it remains in the top 13 on Billboard 200 for 3 consecutive weeks.

At the same time, it’s still holding steady atop Billboard’s World Albums Chart for the 3rd week in a row. The EP’s title track Chk Chk Boom is also reigning over the music charts. The song peaked at no. 49 on Billboard Hot 100, fetching Stray Kids a new career high.

On July 19, Stray Kids made their 2024 comeback with the ninth Korean language extended play ATE. The EP features a total of eight songs including the title track Chk Chk Boom and its festival version, MOUNTAINS, JJAM, I Like It, Runners, twilight, and Stray Kids.

Apart from Chk Chk Boom, the group also unveiled music videos for MOUNTAINS, Stray Kids, and JJAM.

As Stray Kids busk in the newfound success of their latest mini-album, they are also preparing for their upcoming world tour dominATE. With a concert in Seoul’s KSPO Dome, the K-pop boy band will kick off the tour on August 24.

