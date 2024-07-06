BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently made her much-anticipated comeback with a brand new single titled ROCKSTAR and took the world by storm. The single is gaining traction from the audience on every streaming platform and has garnered massive streaming numbers and views. However, her new Instagram story has led to an online debate among fans who are wondering if she will release a new song.

BLACKPINK's Lisa to possibly release a new song after ROCKSTAR

On July 5, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa uploaded pictures on her Instagram story, which are pictures of herself from the ROCKSTAR photoshoot. However, the text on the pictures says, “Fresh new face” and “Brand new dia.” Those two lines have convinced the fandom that Lisa will be releasing a new song, and it is the lyrics from the song are in the images. However, the other half of the fandom remains skeptical and awaits for Lisa to officially announce it. Nevertheless, everyone is excited about the possibility of a new release.

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. Currently, the music video has garnered 82 million views within just 8 days of its release. Furthermore, on the music streaming platform Spitify, the song has achieved 39 million streams within just a week.

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR achieve massive first-week debuts on Spotify