BLACKPINK's Lisa's lip sync controversy continues: Music critic says only 10-20 percent live vocals sung by K-pop idols

BLACKPINK's Lisa took on the 2024 Global Citizen Festival stage on the night of September 28 at New York City’s Central Park. The idol also performed to the new single Moonlit Night and teased the track ahead of its release on October 3. But Lisa's fiery performance did not go without some criticism for lip-syncing.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's recent performances at the MTV Video Music Awards and the 2024 Global Citizen Festival have once again dug up the controversy of K-pop idols and lip-syncing. Music insides have pointed out, that due to the dynamic K-pop choreographies, it is not possible for the idols to be singing live all of the time. According to music critics, K-pop idols only sing 10-20 percent of their songs live most of the time.

Critic Lim Hee Yun explains that most of the performances are layered with pre-recorded vocals and are hence far from the traditional notions of live performances. The critic also pointed out that sometimes the set-up available is not adequate and additionally, if the artist is performing at various venues, they might not be in the best position to sing fully live.

Keeping these factors in mind, many K-pop artists choose to not perform a full live performance and hence take assistance from prerecorded tracks and lip-syncing to keep their choreographies and overall performances to a high level.

On October 3, BLACKPINK's Lisa returned with her third pre-release single, Moonlit Floor. The all-English track samples the 1997 song Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer. Lisa released her first single ROCKSTAR earlier in June as a soloist after parting ways with YG Entertainment. In August, she also released the track New Woman featuring Rosalía. The talented artist marked her solo comeback in about two and a half years with her new single. Lisa made her debut as a soloist in 2021 with her single album, LALISA.

