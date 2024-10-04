BTS’ RM’s documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place to hit cinemas in December across 3,000 screens worldwide

RM, the popular rapper, singer, songwriter, and leader of the K-pop boy band BTS, who is currently enlisted in the military, will soon be releasing his solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place in cinemas in December. The film is set to hit cinemas across 3,000 screens worldwide.

On October 4, 2024, the South Korean media outlet MK Korea reported that CJ 4D PLEX Director Oh Yoon Dong announced that RM’s upcoming documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place will be released in cinemas starting from December across “3,000 screens secured worldwide.”

He further added the behind-the-scenes story of the production of the BTS leader’s solo documentary which has become one of the most awaited films to be premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). At the CJ Movie Forum held this morning, the director said that with the growth of K-pop, live performance film content has been gradually expanding and so they are pouring efforts into global strategies and content expansion.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place is an 80-minute documentary film that chronicles the making of the BTS leader’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person which was released on May 24. The film will first premiere under the Open Cinema section at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 7 at 8 PM KST at the Busan Cinema Center BIFF Theatre.

RM’s documentary film has been directed by Lee Seok Jun who was part of the J-Hope’s production for the music videos of his double title tracks Arson and MORE from Jack In The Box. His direction has added a sense of artistry to the documentary film.

Meanwhile, RM’s documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place as described on the BIFF website tells the story of the final chapter of his twenties as he prepared for his military enlistment and worked on his second album. The movie moves like a diary entry with each section dated spanning from February 8, 2023, to November 10, 2023, and documents the progress of Team RM’s project.

In other news, RM recently dropped a collaboration single Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion on September 6, 2024, alongside an animated music video.

