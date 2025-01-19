BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. becomes fastest K-pop music video to achieve 900 million views

On January 19 at around 4 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' chart-buster APT. managed to garner a total of 900 million views, becoming the fastest track to do so. The MV previously became the quickest to reach 800 million views on January 7 and 600 million views on December 17.

Released on October 18 last year at 1 p.m. KST, APT. took approximately 92 days and 15 hours to hit the 900 million mark. With that, it became the fastest K-pop song to achieve the feat, dethroning PSY’s 2012 hit Gangnam Style, which was the previous record-holder. The globally popular PSY song recorded 900 million views in 144 days. Thus, APT. took about 52 days less than Gangnam Style to make the YouTube record, creating history.

The groovy track proved to be a chart-topping collaboration between the biggest K-pop girl member Rosé and 15 times Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars. It is the lead single from Rosé's solo studio album titled rosie, released on December 6, 2024. By achieving 900 million views, APT. became the fifth fastest music video ever to reach the milestone, following only Adele’s Hello, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Luis Fonsi’s Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee, and J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente. Watch the MV of APT. here:

This week, APT. also featured at No. 5 on the Billboard Pop Radio Airplay chart, as revealed by them on January 14. With that, Rosé became the only K-pop soloist to reach the milestone and the second K-pop song after BTS's Dynamite to reach the fifth spot in the list. Rosé's APT. also featured in another Billboard chart this week. The fun track retained its spot at No. 5 in its 12th week on Billboard’s Hot 100.

APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars is loved by people of all age groups. Its upbeat music and catchy chorus are sure to be stuck in your mind once you listen to it. The pop-punk song is about a drinking game played by Koreans called APT, pronounced as 'apateu' in Korean.

