Lovely Runner couple Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s much-awaited reunion finally happens at Asia Artist Awards 2024

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are undoubtedly the most popular couple of 2024. Their chemistry in Lovely Runner seemed so real that most fans also thought they were dating in real life. However, following the end of the K-drama, the two did not meet each other for a long time due to busy schedules and ongoing activities. Fans desperately waited to see them together once again, and they got their wish fulfilled.

On December 27, 2024, the Asia Artist Award took place, where the biggest names in the industry made their appearances. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, former co-stars from Lovely Runner, were also present, and the two were seated in the same row. Although their seats were apart, they gladly interacted with each other like old friends. The fans were extremely delighted with the unexpected reunion, and a short glimpse of the K-drama couple satisfied their well-wishers.

Byeon Woos Seok has recently been confirmed to star opposite IU in an upcoming K-drama. On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon will be starring in the new series Human From Today alongside Lomon.

Based on the web novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang, the plot of the series follows Ryu Seon Jae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day, Ryu Seon Jae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Ryu Seon Jae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Im Sol is met with many hurdles along the way as she tries her hardest to prevent Seon Jae from getting hurt. Along with her intention to keep Seon Jae safe, she also navigates other aspects of life and relationships with friends and family.

Apart from Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, the cast ensemble of the series includes Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and more. The show is directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun.

