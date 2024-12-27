"Oh, no...": BLACKPINK's Rosé apologizes to Korean mother after toddler goes viral for untimely APT singing; know more

BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT is one of the most viral K-pop releases ever. Fans all over the world have been vibing to this upbeat track for months, even a toddler can't resist the infectious beats. A video was recently posted by a Korean mother, where her child is seen singing the song at odd hours. The K-pop idol has apologized to the mother.

Recently, an Instagram user posted a clip of her toddler, captioning, "My son has been hooked on ‘APT.’ from the moment he wakes up until he goes to bed.” In the clip, the child is seen hilariously singing Rosé and Bruno Mars' collab, even after his father asked him to stop.

The viral video also reached the BLACKPINK member who then commented, "Oh, no. I'm so sorry," drawing laughter. Fans couldn't help but discuss the explosive virality of the track. Many even wondered if APT is the new Baby Shark song for kids.

Check out the viral video and Rosé's reaction here:

On October 18, Rosé made her solo comeback after 3 years with APT, a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral online, thanks to its addictive chorus, groovy beats, and the amazing harmony of the two singers. Apart from trending online, APT also helped the K-pop idol reach the peak of her solo career with remarkable commercial success. With this track, Rosé became the first female K-pop soloist ever to break into the top 10 on Billboard Hot 100.

Advertisement

In addition, the song also set a record as the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight. The achievements continued as APT also became the fastest K-pop music video to earn 300 million, 400 million, 500 million, and then 600 million views on YouTube. Currently, the MV is aiming for 700 million views.

Following the success of APT, Rosé dropped Number One Girl, the second pre-release for her first studio album rosie which arrived on December 6. Apart from these two tracks, the album also includes ten more songs including the title-track toxic till the end and B-sides like 3 AM, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee.

ALSO READ: GOT7 to hold 11th debut anniversary concerts in Seoul on February 1 and 2 after WINTER HEPTAGON album release; Report