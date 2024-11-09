BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT scripts history, becoming fastest music video of 2024 to surpass 300 million views

In a record-breaking feat, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have made history with their collaborative single APT, which has now become the fastest music video of 2024 to surpass 300 million views on YouTube. The milestone was achieved on November 9 at approximately 7:30 p.m. KST, a mere 22 days, 6 hours, and 30 minutes after its release on October 18 at 1 p.m. KST.

The viral success of APT doesn’t stop there. The music video is not only the fastest of the year but also ranks as the sixth-fastest of all time across all genres. Furthermore, it shattered a longstanding K-pop record previously held by PSY’s Gentleman, which reached the 300 million mark in 25 days back in 2013. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Rosé, making her the fastest K-pop soloist to hit this benchmark.

Watch the music video for APT here.

The song’s immense popularity can be attributed to its catchy, nostalgic vibe and the powerful collaboration between Rosé and Bruno Mars. Inspired by a traditional Korean childhood game, the apartment game, APT has resonated with audiences worldwide for its unique cultural reference, blending Rosé’s distinct vocal tones with Bruno Mars’ smooth delivery. The song serves as a pre-single for Rosé’s upcoming solo album, heightening anticipation among fans.

Adding to the excitement, Rosé recently took to Instagram on November 8 to share a behind-the-scenes video, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the song’s initial recording session. The clip offered fans a look at the creative process, showing Rosé laughing in the studio alongside a friend as she laid down the opening lines of the track. The lighthearted, joyful atmosphere revealed the chemistry that helped make APT a standout collaboration.

Since its release, APT has topped music charts globally, debuting at No. 8 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. This achievement made Rosé the first Asian female solo artist to break into the top 10. The track also scored a real-time all-kill on South Korea’s major streaming platforms, including Melon, Genie, Flo, and BUGS, while dominating iTunes charts in 51 regions.

