BLACKPINK's Rosé tops Billboard Global charts with Bruno Mars collab APT; aespa, Jennie, BTS' Jin rank in top 10

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have continued their streak on the Billboard Global charts with their dynamic collaboration single, APT, securing the no. 1 position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (Excluding US) charts for the week of November 9, 2024.

The song has gone viral since its release on October 18 as the lead single from Rosé’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Rosie, set to release in December this year. Marking Rosé’s first solo single in three years, APT represents a fresh start for her as she explores her artistry independently following her departure from YG Entertainment in 2023. Fans and critics alike have praised the duet’s catchy melody and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ unique vocal synergy, which has captivated global audiences.

Close behind on the Billboard Global (Excluding US) chart is the K-pop girl group aespa, with their electrifying new track Whiplash, which landed at no. 5. The song serves as the lead single from aespa’s fifth EP, also titled Whiplash. Known for its EDM foundation, the track blends strong bass with house beats, creating a fast-paced and high-energy atmosphere. The lyrics reflect aespa’s fierce and bold spirit, encouraging listeners to break free from societal expectations and set their own standards.

Jennie, another BLACKPINK superstar, follows aespa closely at no. 6 with her long-awaited comeback single Mantra. Released on October 11, 2024, Mantra serves as the lead track for her debut studio album, marking her first major project since she also left YG Entertainment. Now operating under her own independent label, Jennie’s Mantra reveals a fresh artistic vision, celebrating her individuality and creative control. Fans have embraced Jennie’s empowered lyrics and sultry beats, making her comeback a major highlight this season.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top 10 on the Billboard Global (Excluding US) chart is BTS’ Jin with I’ll Be There, a pre-release single from his upcoming solo album Happy. Jin’s emotional performance on the track has earned him widespread acclaim, setting high expectations for his full album release.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Global 200 chart, the standings differ slightly, with Jennie’s Mantra ranking seventh and aespa’s Whiplash securing the eighth spot.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM teases 'most personal self' in new trailer for global premiere of solo docu-film Right People, Wrong Place; WATCH