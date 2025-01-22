BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT tops Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart For 12 weeks; Know more here

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars collaboration track, APT, has been making multiple achievements ever since its release. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Recently, the song has managed to top the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart for 12 weeks.

On January 21, 2024, Billboard released the data for various charts, including Global Excl. U.S. Chart and APT by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars has managed to top it. The song grabbed no. 1 on the list for 12 non-consecutive weeks becoming the first K-pop song to stay on the chart for that duration.

Apart from APT, only three songs have spent more time at the top of the chart — Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which stayed at no. 1 for 14 non-consecutive weeks, and Miley Cyrus' Flowers and Harry Styles' As It Was, both of which led the chart for 13 weeks.

Moreover, APT reached a new peak at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, marking its first time topping the chart that ranks the best-selling songs each week in the United States. At the same time, it maintained its strong position at no. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 in its 13th week, trailing only Bad Bunny’s new hit DtMF.

Additionally, APT held steady at its peak of no. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a third consecutive week, where it remains the highest-ranking song by any female K-pop act in history, including groups.

The music video for APT. exceeded a total of 900 million plays on YouTube within just 90 days, making it the quickest K-pop MV to do so. It broke PSY’s long-standing record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 900 million views within 144 days for his iconic 2012 hit, Gangnam Style.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

