When SHINee’s Jonghyun heroically shielded Taemin from bullies and walked home barefoot

SHINee’s Jonghyun, the oldest member of the group, and Taemin, the maknae, share a special bond like no other. They have a special relationship that is more than just a senior and junior. Taemin recently shared an endearing story from his school days about how Jonghyun heroically saved him from school days.

Taemin fondly recalls a memorable moment with Jonghyun from their younger days. While eating fish-shaped buns in Dongdaemun, they ran into a group of intimidating men. At the time, they were both young, and the men were much bigger and more threatening. One of the men suddenly shouted at them after making eye contact, which shocked Taemin, but Jonghyun remained calm and confident.

Jonghyun approached the men without hesitation, trying to handle the situation with ease. However, as they turned into a dark alley, they encountered even more men, and both realized they were in trouble. Despite the tension, Jonghyun managed to protect Taemin by offering his own belongings, including his precious Nike sneakers, and asking the men to take his things but leave Taemin alone.

Afterward, they walked home, with Taemin continuously asking Jonghyun what they should do. Jonghyun, still laughing, reassured him that everything would be fine since they were close to home. Though their feet were freezing from the wet ground, Jonghyun looked out for Taemin, ensuring his safety. The next day, during practice, they couldn’t stop laughing as they recalled the event, bonding over the shared experience.

Taemin made his debut as a solo artist under SM Entertainment with the solo EP ACE in 2014 and took the world by storm. The lead single, Danger, from the album became a commercial hit, solidifying his status in the industry. Subsequently, he went on to delve into more intricate concepts and released his first full studio album, Press It. The artist received immense fame for his bold and sensual songs such as Move, Criminal, Idea, and more.

However, the artist also debuted in SuperM in 2019 alongside EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucus. Ahead of his military enlistment, the singer released the EP Advice in 2021. Following his discharge as a public servant, Taemin made his comeback with a new album titled Guilty and its main track of the same name became incredibly popular among K-pop fans.